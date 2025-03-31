Ball liegt beim ÖFB

Unterhaus-Chaos: Haiming gewann am grünen Tisch, Volders legt Protest ein

Haiming-Kapitän Fabio Herz (in Weiß) trifft im Cup nun wohl doch noch auf Volders mit Trainer Michael Streiter.
© Falk, Kristen
Daniel Lenninger

Von Daniel Lenninger