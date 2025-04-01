Party im Schwimmbad

Drohungen vor „Rave im Wave“ in Wörgl: Zwei Jugendliche (17 und 19) festgenommen

Einst Schwimmbad, am Samstag Party-Location: Im ehemaligen „Wave“ in Wörgl findet das „Rave im Wave“ statt.
© Michael Mader
Theresa Aigner

