Opfer in Hals gestochen

Nach Bluttat von Fieberbrunn: Mordprozess startet in Innsbruck

In der Appartementwohnung hatten sich im Herbst 2023 fürchterliche Szenen abgespielt. Ein 54-Jähriger kam dabei ums Leben.
© ZOOM.TIROL
Reinhard Fellner

