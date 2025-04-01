- Überblick
Opfer in Hals gestochen
Nach Bluttat von Fieberbrunn: Mordprozess startet in Innsbruck
In der Appartementwohnung hatten sich im Herbst 2023 fürchterliche Szenen abgespielt. Ein 54-Jähriger kam dabei ums Leben.
© ZOOM.TIROL
Von Reinhard Fellner
