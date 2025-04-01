Kampagne gegen Keime

Kann ein Wischmop Leben schützen? Klinik Kufstein rückt Reinigungskräfte ins Bild

Yuwadee Hofer und Maria Gerloff sorgen dafür, dass die Oberflächen in den rund 2000 Räumen keimfrei sind.
© Rita Falk
Jasmine Hrdina

Von Jasmine Hrdina