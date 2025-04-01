- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Kampagne gegen Keime
Kann ein Wischmop Leben schützen? Klinik Kufstein rückt Reinigungskräfte ins Bild
Yuwadee Hofer und Maria Gerloff sorgen dafür, dass die Oberflächen in den rund 2000 Räumen keimfrei sind.
© Rita Falk
Von Jasmine Hrdina
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten