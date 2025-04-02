Offensive in Tirol

Almdudler sucht auch in Tirol ein spritziges neues Trachtenpärchen

Almdudler-Geschäftsführer Gerhard Schilling will auch in Tirol weiter wachsen. Ein neues Trachtenpärchen soll dabei helfen.
© Almdudler
Alois Vahrner

