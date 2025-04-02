- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Mit 25 Jahren ist Schluss
Rücktritt im ÖSV-Team: „Danke, Skisport, es war mir eine Ehre“
In Kvitfjell bestritt Michelle Niederwieser im März ihre letzten Weltcuprennen.
© GEPA pictures/ Mathias Mandl
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten