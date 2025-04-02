Rasche Rettung im Ötztal

Lawinenabgang in Sölden: Verschütteter hatte Glück im Unglück

Ein Lawinenabgang im Skigebiet Sölden sorgte für einen Einsatz des Notarzthubschraubers Alpin 2.
© Daniel Liebl
Irene Rapp

Von Irene Rapp