3000 Besucher erwartet
Nach Festnahme wegen Anschlagsplänen: Wie safe ist der „Rave im Wave“?
Am Samstag werden rund 3000 Gäste für die Musikveranstaltung im stillgelegten Schwimmbad erwartet.
© Jasmine Hrdina
Von Jasmine Hrdina, Thomas Hörmann
