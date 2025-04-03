Welche Gemeinden profitieren

Tag der Abrechnung: 4,7 Maut-Millionen rollten 2024 zurück ins Wipptal

Die Brennerautobahn thront in Steinach nicht nur sprichwörtlich über allem – der Verkehr hat im Wipptal so ziemlich alles in seinem Griff.
© Falk
Manfred Mitterwachauer

