Große Freiheit auf kleinem Raum

Leben auf 25 Quadratmetern: So wohnen Caro und Daniel in ihrem Tiny House in Going

Daniel Sperl und Carolina Osorio Rogelis vor ihrem Tiny House in Going. Es wurde von der Firma „Wohnwagon“ gebaut.
© Axel Springer
Julia BraderAndrea Wieser

Von Julia Brader, Andrea Wieser