- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Große Freiheit auf kleinem Raum
Leben auf 25 Quadratmetern: So wohnen Caro und Daniel in ihrem Tiny House in Going
Daniel Sperl und Carolina Osorio Rogelis vor ihrem Tiny House in Going. Es wurde von der Firma „Wohnwagon“ gebaut.
© Axel Springer
Von Julia Brader, Andrea Wieser
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten