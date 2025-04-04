Blütenfest am 6. April

Neues Kulturzentrum für Zams: Welche Veranstaltungen „KuKu“ heuer noch plant

Michaela Thöni- Kohler, Christine Prantauer und Miwa Burger (v.l.) sind für das „KuKu“-Programm verantwortlich.
© Franz Preschern
Monika Schramm

Von Monika Schramm