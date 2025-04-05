Kein Seuchen-Fall in Österreich

Maul- und Klauenseuche in Osteuropa: „Vorsicht, aber keine Panik“ in Tirol

Die hochansteckende Maul- und Klauenseuche gefährdet Rinder, Schweine, Ziegen, Schafe und Rehe.
Von Serdar Sahin