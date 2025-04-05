- Überblick
Punkt spät verspielt
Zwei Ausschlüsse und wieder Niederlage in der Nachspielzeit für die WSG Tirol
Die WSG-Leidenszeit setzte sich gegen Hartberg fort.
© GEPA pictures/ Michael Kristen
Von Michael Pipal
