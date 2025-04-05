- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Nur Kufstein holte Punkt
Tabellenführung weg: Imst stürzte mit erster Niederlage vom Westliga-Thron
Christoph Eller und der SC Imst sind in der Westliga auf Platz zwei abgerutscht.
© Thomas Böhm
Von Thomas Mair, Daniel Lenninger
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten