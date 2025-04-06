Teils hohe Strafen

Einen Arzttermin zu schwänzen, kann in Tirol richtig teuer werden

Für Tirols Ärztekammerpräsident Stefan Kastner sind die Strafen ein Instrument, um bewusst zu machen, „wie wertvoll ein Arzttermin ist“.
Benedikt Mair

