Teils hohe Strafen
Einen Arzttermin zu schwänzen, kann in Tirol richtig teuer werden
Für Tirols Ärztekammerpräsident Stefan Kastner sind die Strafen ein Instrument, um bewusst zu machen, „wie wertvoll ein Arzttermin ist“.
Von Benedikt Mair
