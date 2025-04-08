- Überblick
Vor Besuch von LH Mattle
Nach Brandbrief an Swarovski-Familie: Nadja Swarovski stärkt Betriebsrat den Rücken
Der Mitarbeiterstand bei Swarovski in Wattens sank zuletzt auf rund 2400 Beschäftigte.
© Rita Falk / Tiroler Tageszeitung
Von Max Strozzi
