Fall sorgte für Aufsehen
Bankfiliale ohne Kassa überfallen: Saftige Haftstrafe für vorbestraften Russen
Im September hatte ein Vermummter mit einer Faustfeuerwaffe eine Bankfiliale gestürmt in der es allerdings nur Kassenautomaten gibt.
© Liebl
Von Reinhard Fellner
