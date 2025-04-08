- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Nach schwerer Zeit
Das Fußball-Herz pulsiert bei Tiroler ÖFB-Spielerin Plattner wieder
Im Frauen-Fußball-Nationalteam ist die Axamerin Maria Plattner (l.) in ihrem Element.
© imago/goal sports images
Von Daniel Lenninger
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten