- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Großes TT-Interview
Formel-1-Legende Stuck: „Verstappen? Wenn, dann geht er zu Ferrari“
In Suzuka stand alles im Zeichen von Max Verstappen.
© IMAGO/Michael Potts
Von Daniel Suckert
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten