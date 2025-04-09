- Überblick
Start noch in diesem Jahr
4000 Quadratmeter im Endausbau: Innio Jenbacher startet zweites Motoren-Werk in Tirol
Neben dem Stammwerk in Jenbach entsteht in Hall eine neue Produktionsstätte.
© Innio/www.christoflackner.at
Von Max Strozzi
