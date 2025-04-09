Vorerst keine Gehaltsreform

Hagele reagiert auf Pflege-Protest, aber nicht so, wie es sich 4000 Verärgerte wünschen

Birgit Seidl (r.) und ihre MitstreiterInnen schnürten am Mittwoch öffentlichkeitswirksam das Protest-Paket.
© Rita Falk
Manfred Mitterwachauer

Von Manfred Mitterwachauer