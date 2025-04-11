- Überblick
100 Hektar betroffen
Großer Waldbrand im Südtiroler Vinschgau: Löscharbeiten dauern an
Eine riesige Rauchwolke war Donnerstagnachmittag über dem Vinschgau zu sehen. Am Freitag war der Brand noch nicht unter Kontrolle.
© Heli Tirol
