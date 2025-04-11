Land kündigt Ausschreibung an

Enormer Bedarf: Notschlafstelle in Innsbruck soll künftig ganzjährig offen bleiben

Bisher war die Notschlafstelle in der Richard-Berger-Straße über den Winter geöffnet. Nun wird ein Ganzjahresbetrieb angestrebt.
© Rotes Kreuz Innsbruck
Michael Domanig

