Schnell noch binden
Tipps und Termine in Tirol: So gelingt der Last-Minute-Palmbuschen
Der Palmbuschen wird am Palmsonntag in der Kirche gesegnet und soll Haus und Hof schützen.
© A.Springer
Von Anna Wanker
