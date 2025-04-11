Comedian im Interview

Der „halbe Tiroler“ Gernot Kulis über sein neues Programm, Ö3 und den Traum vom Fußballprofi

Gernot Kulis im Anflug. Am 23. April macht er mit seinem neuen Pogramm erstmals in Tirol Station.
© Markus Wache
Markus Schramek

Von Markus Schramek