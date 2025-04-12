- Überblick
Hüpfen ohne Bruchlandung
Sicher Trampolin springen: Was Eltern wissen sollten
Im Idealfall sollen Kinder alleine im Trampolin springen. Doch das lässt sich nicht immer vermeiden. In solchen Fällen heißt es: besonders aufmerksam sein.
© istock
Von Nicole Strozzi
