Häufig in der Kritik

„Auf ein Jungtier schießen, ist nicht schön“: Zwei Tiroler erzählen, warum sie Jäger sind

Christoph Amprosi (links) aus Oetz sagt, dass Abschüsse auch weh tun. Hannah Wildbichler aus Imst sagt, dass Trophäen nicht alles sind.
© Wildbichler; Amprosi
Benedikt Mair

Von Benedikt Mair