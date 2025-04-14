- Überblick
„Dreckige“ Flieger im Abseits
Rückenwind für Öko-Aufschlag: Oberhofer will österreichweite Lande-Pönale
Am Flughafen Innsbruck werden lärm- und emissionsabhängige Landegebühren verlangt.
© Axel Springer
Von Manfred Mitterwachauer
