- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Ansturm auf KI
Überfülltes Kletterzentrum Innsbruck: „Von einem normalen Betrieb kann nicht die Rede sein“
In der Kletterhalle Innsbruck (KI) trainieren nicht nur Freizeit- sondern auch Wettkampf-Sportler.
© Rita Falk
Von Irene Rapp
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten