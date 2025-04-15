- Überblick
Erhöhung tritt in Kraft
Ab 22. April wird das Parken teurer: Das ändert sich für Autofahrer in Innsbruck
Nicht nur in den 90- und 180-Minuten-Kurzparkzonen gilt die Anhebung auf 1,10 Euro pro halber Stunde, sondern auch in gebührenpflichtigen Parkstraßen.
Michael Domanig
Von Michael Domanig
