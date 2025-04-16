„Am emotionalen Anschlag“

Tiroler im Einsatz angefahren: Experten sehen wachsende Aggression gegen Retter

„Momentan sind viele Menschen am emotionalen Anschlag“, sagt Psychologin Barbara Juen.
© Springer/Liebl
Benedikt MairViktoria Imp

Von Benedikt Mair, Viktoria Imp