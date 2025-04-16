Nach 90 Jahren

Ein Stück Musikgeschichte verstummt: Original Polizeimusik Innsbruck löst sich auf

Wehmütiger Abschied: Die letzte Jahreshauptversammlung der "Original Polizeimusik Innsbruck" fand im Gasthof Mallaunerhof in Pettnau statt.
© Original Polizeimusik Innsbruck
Michael Domanig

