- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Nach 90 Jahren
Ein Stück Musikgeschichte verstummt: Original Polizeimusik Innsbruck löst sich auf
Wehmütiger Abschied: Die letzte Jahreshauptversammlung der "Original Polizeimusik Innsbruck" fand im Gasthof Mallaunerhof in Pettnau statt.
© Original Polizeimusik Innsbruck
Von Michael Domanig
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten