- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
240 Bücher gespendet
Neues Projekt für Wörgler Schüler: Mit dem Lesen den Hunger auf Bücher wecken
Die Kinder der Volksschule um Elisabeth Schwaighofer-Atzl freuen sich über die Bücher.
© Elisabeth Schwaighofer-Atzl.
Von Wolfgang Otter
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten