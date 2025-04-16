- Überblick
27-Jähriger angezeigt
100 Gramm Cannabis in Personalzimmer in Tux entdeckt
Die Polizei stellte am Mittwochnachmittag in einem Personalzimmer eines Hotels in Tux rund 100 Gramm Cannabis sicher.
Zuvor hatte jemand den 27-jährigen Bewohner aus Tschechien angezeigt. (TT.com)
Für Sie im Bezirk Schwaz unterwegs:
Angela Dähling
+4350403 3062
