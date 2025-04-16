27-Jähriger angezeigt

100 Gramm Cannabis in Personalzimmer in Tux entdeckt

Die Polizei stellte am Mittwochnachmittag in einem Personalzimmer eines Hotels in Tux rund 100 Gramm Cannabis sicher.

Zuvor hatte jemand den 27-jährigen Bewohner aus Tschechien angezeigt. (TT.com)

