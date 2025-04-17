Am 24. und 25. April

„Wir hoffen natürlich, dass der Felix gewinnt“: Osttirol bereitet sich auf die Tour of the Alps vor

Radstar Felix Gall meldete sich bei der Vorschauf auf die „Tour of the Alps“ mit einer Botschaft zu Wort. „Mir geht es gut!“
© EXPA Pictures
Catharina Oblasser

