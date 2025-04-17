- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Gut zu wissen
Stau-Falle Brenner in Tirol: So kommt man trotz Baustellen und Sperren in den Süden
Wer mit dem Auto den Gardasee (l.) oder andere Reiseziele im Süden anpeilt, muss sich auf der Brennerautobahn A13 (r.) auf Staus einstellen.
© Canva (1), TT/Falk (1)
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten