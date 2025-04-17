- Überblick
Spirituelles Programm
Was die Basilika Mariathal bei Kramsach im Heiligen Jahr alles zu bieten hat
Pfarrer Martin Schmid und Mesner Josef Häubler (von links) freuen sich auf die Wallfahrer.
© Erziözese Salzburg/Trisha Rufinatscha
Von Michael Mader
