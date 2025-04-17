- Überblick
Klarheit im Unterhaus-Chaos
Nach Protest-Doppelpack im Fußball-Cup: So wird Haiming gegen Volders gewertet
Sowohl der FC Volders (David Haller/rot-schwarz) als auch der SV Haiming (Anton Götsch, Kapitän Fabio Herz) mussten zuletzt eine Entscheidung des ÖFB abwarten.
© Rita Falk
Von Daniel Lenninger
