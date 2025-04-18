- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Harvard will nicht einknicken
Donald Trump attackiert US-Elite-Universität: „Harvard ist ein Witz“
Die US-Elite-Universität Harvard bei Boston steht unter gewaltigem Druck.
© AFP/Prezioso
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten