Ex-Teamspieler wurde 39
Große Trauer im Fußball-Lager: Ex-Salzburg-Kicker starb bei Autounfall
Nikola Pokrivac stand für 15 Spiele im kroatischen Nationalteam und spielte von 2009 bis 2011 bei den Salzburgern.
© GEPA pictures/ Amir Beganovic
