„Ich werde nicht weinen“
Sieg im letzten Heimspiel: Emotionaler Abschied zuhause für Hypo Tirol
Die Hypo Tirol Volleyballer verabschiedeten sich in Innsbruck, brauchen aber noch einen Sieg zum 13. Meistertitel.
© GEPA pictures/ Daniel Schoenherr
