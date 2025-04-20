- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Ärger mit Schiedsrichterin
Eklat im Match: Tennis-Star Sabalenka macht mitten im Spiel Foto von Ballabdruck
Die Weltranglisten-Erste Aryna Sabalenka war mit der Schiedsrichterin in Stuttgart nicht einer Meinung.
© IMAGO/Eibner-Pressefoto/Roger Buerke
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten