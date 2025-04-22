Ab sofort höhere Gebühren

Neue Tarife in Kurzparkzonen: Das kostet die halbe Stunde Parken in Innsbruck

Die maximale Parkgebühr beträgt 3,30 Euro für eineinhalb Stunden. Für drei Stunden sind ab jetzt 6,60 Euro zu bezahlen.
© Rita Falk
Monika Schramm

