Großer Ball steht an

Inklusion braucht Unterstützung: Innsbrucker Lebenshilfe tanzt in den Frühling

Zum Ball werden auch heuer wieder rund 400 Gäste im Veranstaltungszentrum Blaike in Völs erwartet.
© Verein Lebenshilfe Innsbruck Stadt
Jasmine Hrdina

Von Jasmine Hrdina