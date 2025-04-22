- Überblick
Großer Ball steht an
Inklusion braucht Unterstützung: Innsbrucker Lebenshilfe tanzt in den Frühling
Zum Ball werden auch heuer wieder rund 400 Gäste im Veranstaltungszentrum Blaike in Völs erwartet.
Verein Lebenshilfe Innsbruck Stadt
Von Jasmine Hrdina
