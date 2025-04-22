Viren auf Vormarsch

Warum man den Impfpass vor Reisen früh genug prüfen sollte

Andere Länder, andere Krankheitsrisiken: Darum ist es ratsam, sich zwei Monate vor Reiseantritt über empfohlene Imfpungen zu informieren. Das gilt sogar für Italien, Spanien und Griechenland.
© iStock
Von Susann Frank