Viren auf Vormarsch
Warum man den Impfpass vor Reisen früh genug prüfen sollte
Andere Länder, andere Krankheitsrisiken: Darum ist es ratsam, sich zwei Monate vor Reiseantritt über empfohlene Imfpungen zu informieren. Das gilt sogar für Italien, Spanien und Griechenland.
© iStock
Von Susann Frank
