- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Tipps vom Orthopäden
Flip-Flops sind besser als ihr Ruf: So werden Ihre Füße fit für den Frühling
Frühlingsfitte Füße: Das beste Training für die Fußmuskulatur ist Barfußgehen auf einer weichen Wiese.
© iStock
Von Anna Wanker
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten