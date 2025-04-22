- Überblick
DNA an Tatorten
80.000 Euro Beute: Einbrüche in Tirol für Vaters Therapie in Rumänien
Der 30-jährige Rumäne kann noch länger nicht in seine Heimat zurück. Auch in Deutschland soll noch der Rest einer Haftstrafe verbüßt werden.
© Rita Falk/Tiroler Tageszeitung
Von Reinhard Fellner
