Zuwachs im Winter
Innsbruck lockt Stau-Geplagte als Urlauber von der Autobahn in die Stadt
Die Geschäftsführerin von Innsbruck Tourismus, Barbara Plattner, setzt auf neue Ideen.
© Innsbruck Tourismus/Holzmann
Von Alois Vahrner
