Kommentar
Causa Assinger: Von „demütigend“ blieb bei der ÖSV-Aufarbeitung nichts übrig
Bleibt weiter ÖSV-Damen-Cheftrainer: Roland Assinger.
© GEPA pictures/ Thomas Bachun
Kommentarvon Max Ischia
