- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
42,15 Euro pro Nacht
West-Ost-Gefälle: Tirol bleibt ein teures Pflaster für Camping-Urlauber
In Tirol kostet eine Campingnacht heuer im Schnitt 42,16 Euro.
© Rita Falk
Von Serdar Sahin
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten